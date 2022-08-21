Faith

Cherubim and Seraphim Church disowns prophet, denies leadership crisis

•I was chosen by leaders in Ondo State –Oluwagbemi

 

The National Executive Council of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church has disowned a self-styled prophet as a leader of the church in Ondo State.
The Chairman, National Executive Council of the church described the Ondo prophet, Kerubu Oluwagbemi, as an ‘impostor’ and not a leader of the Church in the state.

The NEC debunked any leadership crisis in the State chapter of the church saying Oluwagbemi was not a member of the dissolved Executive Committee nor was he an occupant of any office that chose him to be a prominent member of the Ondo State chapter.Oluwagbemi had claimed to be a leader of the Unification in Ondo State and alleged that there was an assassination attempt on his life due to the leadership crisis rocking the state chapter of the church.

However, the Chairman, National Executive Council of the church, His Eminence Emmanuel Owomoyela, in a statement described linking the alleged assassination alarm raised by Oluwagbemi as an attempt to smear the integrity of the church since he has never been a member.

Owomoyela disclosed that the state Executive Committee of the church has been dissolved at the expiration of its three-year term and a working committee was set up to fashion out modalities for the constitution of a new executive committee.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of the National Secretariat of the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria has been drawn to the news making the round in the electronic and print media about an alleged assassination attempt on the life of one Prophet Kerubu Oluwagbemi at Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State arising from a purported leadership crisis in the Ondo State chapter of the church.

“The C&S Unification Church of Nigeria is a registered organization under the law. It has a constitution that spells out the rules, regulations and ordinances that guide its operations, including the establishment and management of its various organs and wings of which the state chapters are one.

“The official organ that controls and monitors compliance with the constitution of the church is the National Executive Council.

“As the Chairman of the National Executive Council, I make bold to say categorically that officially, there is no leadership crisis in the Ondo State chapter of the church.

“The Executive Committee of the Ondo State chapter, which was inaugurated in 2011, has been dissolved following its refusal to leave the office at the end of its three-year term which was extended by itself and till now has refused to leave office even though the National Secretariat has written to them to let them know that they are no longer recognised as the Executive Committee of the state chapter.

“At present, a 21-member committee has been set up to work out the modalities for reconstituting a new Executive Committee for the state chapter. That special committee is led by one Special Apostle Sebolatan of the C&S Movement Church.

 

