he District Chairman/General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Ayo ni o), Amazing Grace district, Special Apostle Prophet S.O Aiyegbusi is dead.

In a short statement signed by the General Secretary of the Church, Special Apostle O. Ogunsanya, the church leader died on Saturday.

According to the General Secretary, the late District Chairman, popularly called Oyato Baba, was 85 years when he breathed his last.

