Sports

Chess: Gulder, Maltina lift Africa Individual Chess Championships

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Flagship Nigerian Breweries brands, Gulder and Maltina, have jointly added an enormous boost to the ongoing Africa Individual Chess Championships (male and female) in Lagos.

The Africa Individual Chess Championships, which started last weekend in Lagos and will run to Wednesday, September 28th, is one of the top events on the African chess calendar.

The Championship, which is being hosted by the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), has over 10 countries in attendance. Apart from Nigeria, the other participating countries include Cameroon, Togo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar, among others.

Though with a strong presence in top sports like football and athletics, Nigerian Breweries in the past years have established a culture of supporting the ‘lesser sports’ which they have demonstrated yet again with the double support from Gulder and Maltina for the Africa Individual Chess Championships.

Senior Brand Manager for Gulder, Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede reckoned that the game of chess is for ultimate minds, hence it was a plausible move for the ultimate beer to be involved.

He said: We don’t even regard chess as a lesser sport; it is for the ultimate minds that is why the ultimate beer is giving its full support as Lagos welcomes the best chess players from across the continent

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Oshodi charts new course for Judo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

President of Nigeria Judo Federation, Dr. Musa Oshodi says that the sport under his watch will witness massive development just as he explained that talks are ongoing with some corporate organizations for the need for them to sponsor regular judo tournaments in the country. He told journalists that his main priority is to ensure that […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Messi hits 650th Barcelona goal; PSG shocked in thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

*Barça defeat Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou *Lorient secure stunning 3-2 victory in stoppage time Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann fired Barcelona to a 2-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao, avenging their recent defeat to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final. Messi curled in a free kick after 20 minutes for his 650th Barca […]
Sports

Prize money raised for Africa Cup of Nations

Posted on Author Reporter

  The stakes have been raised higher as the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations is set to kick off in Cameroon on Sunday. Rising from its meeting in Cameroon this Friday, the CAF Executive Committee announced its resolve to increase the prize money of the competition. It stated further that the increase is in line with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica