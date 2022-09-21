Chess: Gulder, Maltina lift Africa Individual Chess Championships

Flagship Nigerian Breweries brands, Gulder and Maltina, have jointly added an enormous boost to the ongoing Africa Individual Chess Championships (male and female) in Lagos.

The Africa Individual Chess Championships, which started last weekend in Lagos and will run to Wednesday, September 28th, is one of the top events on the African chess calendar.

The Championship, which is being hosted by the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), has over 10 countries in attendance. Apart from Nigeria, the other participating countries include Cameroon, Togo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar, among others.

Though with a strong presence in top sports like football and athletics, Nigerian Breweries in the past years have established a culture of supporting the ‘lesser sports’ which they have demonstrated yet again with the double support from Gulder and Maltina for the Africa Individual Chess Championships.

Senior Brand Manager for Gulder, Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede reckoned that the game of chess is for ultimate minds, hence it was a plausible move for the ultimate beer to be involved.

He said: We don’t even regard chess as a lesser sport; it is for the ultimate minds that is why the ultimate beer is giving its full support as Lagos welcomes the best chess players from across the continent

