Chevron dashes exit speculation, extends Agbami, Usan oilfield leases to 2042

Chevron, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, has dashed speculations that it wants to exit Nigeria as it has increased the Usan and Agbami oilfield leases till 2042. It has also increased its investment emphasis on short-cycle projects, according to industry sources, including The Times and OGV.Energy yesterday. Chevron has interests, ranging from 20 to 100 per cent, in three operated and six nonoperated deep-water blocks in Nigeria. According to a post on its website, Chevron operates the Agbami Field, which lies 70 miles (113 km) off the coast of the central Niger Delta region and spans 45,000 acres (182 sq. km). Discovered in 1998, the Agbami Field is at a water depth of approximately 4,800 feet (1,463 m). Chevron has a 67.3 per cent interest in the field. Agbami is a subsea development with wells tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The original Agbami development scope (Agbami 1, 2 and 3) is complete. To offset field decline, infill drilling continued in 2019. Chevron has a 30 per cent non-operated working interest in the Usan Field, in 2,461 feet (750 m) of water, 62 miles (100 km) off the coast of the eastern Niger Delta region. The extension of the leases until 2042 would provide Chevron with long-term access to these assets. The report said: “Additionally, the company’s increased investment emphasis on short-cycle projects suggests that it may be shifting its focus towards projects that have shorter lead times and quicker returns on investment. This could reflect a strategic shift towards more agile operations and a focus on profitability in the current market environment.

“The extension of deep-water licenses in Nigeria and the Republic of Congo contributed 36 million barrels to the company’s African asset base. “About 27% of Chevron’s net oil-equivalent production in 2022 occurred in OPEC+ member countries like Nigeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, the Partitioned Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as well as the Republic of Congo. “About $0.5 billion was expended on various offshore development and natural gas projects in Nigeria, Angola, and the Republic of Congo.” It stated that in 2020, there was a 229 billion cubic feet (BCF) decrease at the Meren field which was primarily due to reduced demand and development plan changes.

Chevron also reported that some changes in operating assumptions reduced estimated undeveloped reserves, and 31 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in Nigeria due to lower expected off take of natural gas relative to contracted volumes. According to it, approximately 167 million BOE have remained undeveloped for five years or more, primarily due to facility constraints at various fields and infrastructure associated with the Escravos gas projects in Nigeria. The report stated: “Apart from acquisitions, the company’s ability to add proved reserves can be affected by events and circumstances that are outside the company’s control, such as delays in government permitting, partner approvals of development plans, changes in oil and gas prices, OPEC constraints, geopolitical uncertainties, and civil unrest. Supplemental Information on oil and gas producing activities.”