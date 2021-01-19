Chevron, host community bicker over oil spill

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and fishermen in the oil firm’s host community, Koluama in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday accused Chevron of an oil leak reported at Funiwa Oil Field. But, the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited has since denied the allegations. However, the fishermen operating along the Atlantic Ocean coastline in the area had on Sunday reported an oil leak suspected to be from the Funiwa Oil Fields, operated by the oil firm. This was as the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs for Chevron, that Esimaje Brikinn said that there was no oil leakage from its operations in Bayelsa.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the Joint Ventures between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), confirms that there has been no oil spill incident at any of its facilities in Bayelsa State,” he insisted. However, when contacted, Director General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Idris Musa, said that the agency would dispatch its officials to the Funiwa Oil Field to ascertain the source and cause of the leak.

But, a community leader in Koluama 1, Young Fabby noted that the denial by Chevron was merely a ploy to evade liability for the leak and associated pollution, saying that Chevron had deployed several helicopters to apply chemical dispersants to dissolve and breakdown the oil deposits on the water surface without the knowledge of stakeholders in a bid to cover up the spill.

He argued: “The oil company also used the Navy and security personnel to ward off fishermen who tried to take photographs and shoot the video of the exercise being carried out by helicopters. If there was no leak, why did they deploy Naval personnel and soldiers to cordon off the area? “We are precise about the location of the oil discharge, it is at Well No 5 within the Funiwa Oil Field location, and we have video clips of the leakage and wondered why Chevron is denying this incident.

“They have been using chemicals without first informing the regulators and the community. As we speak, I am at the coastline and we have a heap of nets stained with oil and the crude oil has hit the coast.” Another community leader from the area, Mathew Sele-Epri, pointed out that there was ample evidence of the oil spill, adding that he personally went to the site to verify the claim.

He added that all the operators near the area had denied liability and that the community leadership would enlist the assistance of Bayelsa Ministry of Environment to determine the source. “All the companies close to the spot, Chevron and Conoil have denied ownership of the oil and we now wonder who has the oil, we are going to engage the state Ministry of Environment to help us track the source.

