Chevron names chairman/MD

Operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), has appointed Mr Richard Kennedy as its Chairman/Managing Director.

In a statement signed by company’s General Man

Kennedy was the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, in charge of the company's deepwater portfolio and assets before the new appointment.

He replaced the former Chairman and Managing Director, Jeffrey Ewing, who recently moved into a new role in Chevron’s Middle East, Africa and South America Region.

Kennedy obtained a degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University in 1984 and joined Chevron in the same year as a production/reservoir engineer.

He has held numerous technical and leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Chevron’s upstream, midstream, and technical center segments.

Kennedy had also worked in Canada, Indonesia, The Partitioned Zone, Nigeria and the United States in the course of his Chevron career

