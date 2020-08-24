News

Chevron, NUPENG parley over 175 sacked oil workers

The United States oil supermajor, Chevron, has met with oil workers union in Nigeria over the threat to ground its operations in the country to a total halt. The union, which rose under the auspices of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), was enraged by the sack of 175 workers who hitherto worked on platforms operated by Chevron.

 

The company’s subsidiary in Nigeria, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), has in response to allegation of sack, declared that platalthough those who were affected worked for its contractors, they were not on its employment role.

 

The management of CNL, however, said that although it maintained its stand that the affected workers were not its employees, it had engaged the NUPENG leaders over the 175 workers laid off by one of its contract companies.

 

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), insisted that the laid-off workers were not employees of Chevron, but workers of an independent contractor providing services to Chevron.

 

The independent contract company, he continued, laid off its workers following the suspension of the service contract agreement between it and Chevron.

 

“CNL is a responsible and law-abiding company. In keeping with our commitment to resolving issues through meaningful dialogue and respect for the rule of law, we are engaging the leaders of NUPENG and the contractor company to fully understand and seek an amicable resolution of the issues.

 

“The company’s highest priority remains the welfare and safety of its employees, contractors and the security of its assets; we will, therefore, do our best to safeguard these interests,” Brikinn said.

