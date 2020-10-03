News

Chevron sacks 1,000 additional staff in Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

United States oil supermajor, Chevron Corporarion on Friday declared plans to reduce its workforce by 25 per cent in the various levels of the organisation in Nigeria, creating confusion among the workers. This, checks by Saturday Telegraph showed, will affect 1000 workers.

The plan to sack staff was contained in a statement signed by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL’s) General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn. It explained that the decision is aimed at improving capital efficiency and reduce operating costs in line with the changing business.

Those to be affected, the statement read, would continue to retain their employment until the restructuring process was completed. Brikinn explained that with the restructuring, the company will have an appropriately sized organization with improved processes.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the “NNPC/CNL JV”) together with its affiliates, confirms that it is reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment, while continuing to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs.

“In this process, the company will be streamlining its workforce and improving service delivery and overall performance at all levels. “This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The new organizational structures will, unfortunately, require approximately 25 per cent reduction in the work force across the various levels of our organization. “It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganization process is completed,” he noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria heading towards full deregulation of PMS – Oil marketers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has declared that Nigeria is gradually heading towards full deregulation of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol which will enable pump price to be determined by market forces. Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of […]
News

Ibadan Poly reviews tuition to cushion COVID-19 devastating impacts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In view of harrowing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general public and the education sector in particular, the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has declared that effort was being put in place to review the school fees of the students downward in the institution. Making this disclosure was the Chairman, Governing Council […]
News

Makinde flags off N2.5bn 360 housing units

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off construction of 360 Housing Units at the Ajoda New Town Estate, located on the New Ibadan-Ife Expressway. The estate estimated to cost about N2.5 billion, according to the governor, will enhance affordable housing to all and sundry in the state. Besides, the governor said that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: