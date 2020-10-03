Chevron sacks 1,000 additional staff in Nigeria

United States oil supermajor, Chevron Corporarion on Friday declared plans to reduce its workforce by 25 per cent in the various levels of the organisation in Nigeria, creating confusion among the workers. This, checks by Saturday Telegraph showed, will affect 1000 workers.

The plan to sack staff was contained in a statement signed by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL’s) General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn. It explained that the decision is aimed at improving capital efficiency and reduce operating costs in line with the changing business.

Those to be affected, the statement read, would continue to retain their employment until the restructuring process was completed. Brikinn explained that with the restructuring, the company will have an appropriately sized organization with improved processes.

“Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the “NNPC/CNL JV”) together with its affiliates, confirms that it is reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment, while continuing to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs.

“In this process, the company will be streamlining its workforce and improving service delivery and overall performance at all levels. “This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The new organizational structures will, unfortunately, require approximately 25 per cent reduction in the work force across the various levels of our organization. “It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganization process is completed,” he noted.

