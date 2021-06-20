Chevron seeks collaboration with stakeholders to reduce oil theft, pipeline vandalism

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) at the weekend sought for more cooperation from relevant stakeholders in Niger Delta region to reduce oil theft and pipe line vandalism.

Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) of CNL speaking in Yenagoa during the 9th Annual General Meeting of KEFFES Rural Development Foundation (KRDF) implored the people to embrace dialogue in resolving issues.

Represented by Sam Daibo, Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Brikinn reiterated that CNL was committed to the terms of the Global Memorandum of Understandings (GMoU) between it and KRDF noting that the benefits of the GMoU could only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that is conducive for business activities.

He promised that on his company’s part, CNL will continue to provide support to ensure that it achieves sustainable development for the people.

“We need to work together to checkmate the activities of oil thieves and vandals who are responsible for most of the pollution in the waters. At CNL, we support global efforts to reduce gas flaring and carbon emissions and in furtherance of this, we will continue to invest in our operations to improve environmental performance while working with the industry to develop new innovations and best practices, he added.

Speaking earlier, Matthew Sele-epri the chairman KRDF, noted that despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation was able to make remarkable progress in the period under review.

He commended CNL for its commitment to the development of the KEFFES communities and emphasised the need for peace in the communities to support CNL operations and provide enabling environment for development to thrive.

“We must all be wholly committed to genuine peace and provide a business friendly environment for our partners on whose success our development strongly depends,” he said

