News

Chevron suffers $5.5bn loss in 2020

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Chevron reported a fourthquarter loss yesterday to conclude a rocky year for oil companies as the coronavirus battered demand for petroleum products. The US oil giant, which trimmed staff, and slashed capital spending to ride out the downturn, finished the year with a loss of $5.5 billion, compared with earnings of 2.9 billion in 2019. Chevron lost $665 million in the quarter ending December 31, compared with a loss of $6.6 billion in the year-ago period following a large asset write-down.

US oil prices bottomed out in April 2020, when futures briefly went into negative territory amid a supply glut prompted by the sudden shutdown of much of the US economy. However, crude prices rose and stabilised later in the year, but demand remains weak for some products such as jet fuel. “2020 was a year like no other,” said Chevron Chief Executive, Mike Wirth.

The report said: “When market conditions deteriorated, we swiftly reduced capital spending by 35 per cent from 2019, and also reduced operating costs, demonstrating our commitment to capital and cost discipline.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to sue banks over unauthorised loans to LG chairmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zachaeus Adangor, to take legal action against banks that had given unauthorised loans to some local government chairmen in the state. Wike also directed the removal of Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) from such banks, noting that the banks cannot […]
News

Enugu community protests EEDC’s black-out

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…seeks Buhari, Ugwuanyi’s intervention The people of Ugwuaji community in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State, a satellite town at the edge of Enugu metropolis, took to the streets at the weekend to protest disconnection of the community from the national grid by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC). The protesting community complained […]
News

Iran executes dissident journalist, Ruhollah Zam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Nour news agency reported. Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica