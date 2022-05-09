Business

Chevron terminates contract with Caverton Helicopters

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Chevron Nigeria has announced the termination of its contract with Caverton Helicopters. This was disclosed in a statement titled: “Termination of Caverton’s Contracts.”

The company stated: “This is to bring to the notice of the entire workforce that with effect from May 7, 2022, the contract held by Caverton Helicopters Limited for the provision of aircraft services for both the JV and DW operations have been terminated. Chevron is currently working on securing an alternative service, and this will be communicated soon.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Old Mutual reiterates commitment to enhanced penetration

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Old Mutual Life Assur- ance and General In- surance, the Nigerian subsidiaries of Old Mutual Limited (OML), Africa’s leading premium financial services group, has reiter – ated its commitment to the Nigerian market with intent to maximising the opportu- nities in the country’s insur- ance space. The insurer, which also hinted about meeting the industry […]
Business

UBA mulls expansion to Caribbean

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that it is considering to expand its footprint to the Caribbean.   The Group Chairman of UBA Plc and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, disclosed this while addressing the Jamaican Stock Exchange 17th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference.   Elumelu said: “We are […]
Business

Russia/Ukraine war: Another test for Nigeria’s agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigeria’s presence in the global market cannot be underestimated due to her 90 per cent importation as a country. Therefore, whatever is happening in the international scene, there is every tendency of its multiplier effects being felt in Nigeria. That is the exact thing currently happening in the country following the faceoff between Russia and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica