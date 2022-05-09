Chevron terminates contract with Caverton Helicopters

Chevron Nigeria has announced the termination of its contract with Caverton Helicopters. This was disclosed in a statement titled: “Termination of Caverton’s Contracts.”

The company stated: “This is to bring to the notice of the entire workforce that with effect from May 7, 2022, the contract held by Caverton Helicopters Limited for the provision of aircraft services for both the JV and DW operations have been terminated. Chevron is currently working on securing an alternative service, and this will be communicated soon.”

