Chevron’s host community spends N98m on development projects

The Dodo River Communities’ Rural Development Association in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on on Friday said it spent N98.34 million on community development projects in 2021 adding that the expenditure was marginally higher than the N95.43 million spent by the association in 2020.

Francis Amamogiran, Chairman of the association who made the revelation during the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, stated that the funding came from Chevron Nigeria Limited under the global memorandum of understanding with the oil firm’s five host communities in Ekeremor LGA.

Amamogiran noted that the fund was deployed for infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects including town hall buildings, scholarships, adult education programmes, cottage hospital staff salary amongst others.

The chairman said: “The association is holding the last AGM under the GMoU model following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act. We look up to the government to provide further guides on the host community funds administration.”

In her speech, Ruth Etebu, Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Mineral Resources, expressed satisfaction at the governance structure adopted by the association in implementing projects.

She advised the residents to continue its peace building efforts to attract further development to their communities as peaceful atmospheres attract investors.

The high point of the event was presentation of certificates to 10 female beneficiaries of the Adult Education Scheme by Etebu.

Mien Sunday, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to Chevron and leadership of the association for giving them another chance to learn to read and write.

