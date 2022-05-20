News

Chevron’s host community spends N98m on development projects

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Dodo River Communities’ Rural Development Association in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on on Friday said it spent N98.34 million on community development projects in 2021 adding that the expenditure was marginally higher than the N95.43 million spent by the association in 2020.

Francis Amamogiran, Chairman of the association who made the revelation during the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, stated that the funding came from Chevron Nigeria Limited under the global memorandum of understanding with the oil firm’s five host communities in Ekeremor LGA.

Amamogiran noted that the fund was deployed for infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects including town hall buildings, scholarships, adult education programmes, cottage hospital staff salary amongst others.

The chairman said: “The association is holding the last AGM under the GMoU model following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act. We look up to the government to provide further guides on the host community funds administration.”

In her speech, Ruth Etebu, Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Mineral Resources, expressed satisfaction at the governance structure adopted by the association in implementing projects.

She advised the residents to continue its peace building efforts to attract further development to their communities as peaceful atmospheres attract investors.

The high point of the event was presentation of certificates to 10 female beneficiaries of the Adult Education Scheme by Etebu.

Mien Sunday, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to Chevron and leadership of the association for giving them another chance to learn to read and write.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra 2023: Plot against Andy Uba thickens

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

• ZLP, APGA squabble over alleged N60bn vote • PDP awaits INEC on Ozigbo It is not yet uhuru for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship election in Anmabra State, Senator Andy Uba. That is following some high level plot by some aspirants and leaders of the party […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Sani Musa unfolds plans for women, youths

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship aspirant Senator Sani Musa has pledged to make the ruling party focus on policies geared towards women and youth development if elected at the March 26 National Convention.   Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly, also promised to complement the efforts by the government […]
News

Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications – Family

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu The family of late Gani Fawehinmi has said that their brother, Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications. The family said the medical reports contained in his death certificate showed that he died as a result of COVID-19. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Saheed Fawehinmi, who spoke on behalf of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica