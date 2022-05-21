Chevron’s spends N98m on projects in Bayelsa

Oil giant Chevron has spent the sum of N98 million as Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in rural communities of Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Making the disclosure on Friday was the Chairman of the community associations, Chief Francis Amamogiran during the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association in Yenagoa, the state capital. He stated that the funding came from Chev- ron Nigeria Limited under the Global Memorandum of Understanding with the oil firm’s five host communities in the local government area. According to Amamogiran, the sum was marginally higher than the N95.43 million spent by the association in 2020.

He noted that the fund was deployed for infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects including town hall buildings, scholarships, adult education programme, cottage hospital staff salary amongst others. ‘‘We conducted our activities in line with the transparency and accountability requirements of the GMoU funding framework which prioritises community participation in development projects,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mrs. Ruth Etebu, expressed satisfaction at the governance structure adopted by the association in implementing projects. She advised the residents to continue its peace building efforts to attract further development to their communities as peaceful atmospheres attract investors.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...