CHI launches Hollandia slim Evap Milk

Staying true to its passion for innovation, CHI Limited has rolled out yet another new product, Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk – a partially skimmed evaporated milk product.

 

 

With its offer of 50% less fat, higher protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, seven B-Vitamins and Vitamin D3, the new Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is the first of its kind in the low-fat segment of the evaporated milk category in Nigeria!

 

 

With the new Hollandia Slim Evap Milk, consumers have the opportunity to achieve and maintain their “body goals”, without missing out on the fun of life. They can enjoy the complete, healthy, and nourishing benefits of milk, but with reduced fat, which can help them stay healthy, trendy, maintain a good body shape, exude positivity and maintain self-confidence.

 

 

According to CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi: “Exercising regularly, eating healthy, and adopting a healthy lifestyle are the in-thing today. We are therefore, introducing Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk to cater to a large number of consumers who are very conscious of their health and desire to have the optimum weight and body shape they can reasonably achieve.”

