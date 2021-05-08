CHI Limited launches campaigns to celebrate Ramadan

As the Muslim community in Nigeria usher in the holy month of Ramadan, Nigeria’s leading fruit juice, dairy brand and snack manufacturer, CHI Limited, has commenced communication campaigns to help support their spiritual journey and keep them healthy with quality fruit juices and dairy products during this fasting season. Nutritionists say it is important for people who will fast to be aware of the importance of healthy nourishment.

During fasting hours when no food or drink is consumed, the body may become mildly dehydrated. When first breaking the fast , drinks with natural electrolytes and essential vitamins like juices or yoghurt can provide energy, replace fluids that are good to keep the stomach balanced, which is exactly what is required after a whole day of not eating. Chivita fruit juices and Hollandia dairy brands are renowned for the healthy nourishment they provide. They contain essential vitamins and minerals required for replenishment, sustenance and supporting the body’s immune function at this time.

The campaigns are tagged, “Start Iftar with Chivita”, “Hollandia Yoghurt Iftar Recipes”, and Hollandia Evap Milk “Right Nourishment from Sahur to Iftar”. While the “Start Iftar with Chivita” and Hollandia Evap Milk “Right Nourishment from Sahur to Iftar” campaigns will be executed across Digital platforms and Out-of-Home channels, the “Hollandia Yoghurt Iftar Recipes”, will be driven by a four-part recipe video series which will be deployed to digital platforms by 3 pm every Saturday for four weeks.

