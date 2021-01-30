News

CHI Limited promises better deal for Nigerians

CHI Limited has extended warm wishes to all Nigerians for a happy, healthy, and prosper ous 2021 on the occasion of the New Year celebrations. The company urges Nigerians to rekindle their hope for a better year in their personal lives and for the country, as they begin the New Year.

The company encourages Nigerians to apply their positive, can-do spirit for which they are well known, in their endeavours and to overcome any challenges they may currently face as individuals and as a country.

The company noted that 2020 was an extraordinary year for many Nigerians due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the resultant unprecedented disruptions to socio-economic routines, and the crisis in the public health sector which made the year a very difficult one for most Nigerians. Against the background of the resurgence of the COVID- 19 pandemic, CHI Limited charges Nigerians to remain optimistic, observe all prescribed protocols, and embrace a lifestyle that would guarantee them a healthy, productive, illnessfree, and successful 2021.

Our Reporters

