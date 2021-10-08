News

CHI Limited set to celebrate Chivita’s World Juice Day

In recent times, health and well-being have emerged as a key focus for consumers, and more importantly in the COVID-19 era, emphasis has shifted to adjusting to the new normal. This has meant adapting and taking control by embracing proactive health and wellness routines. It is in this circumstance that Chivita World Juice Day 2021 is taking place. This year’s edition, which is the third in the series, will be held on October 17, and will highlight the increasing need for consumers to take practical steps to be in control of their well-being. CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that this year’s Chivita World Juice Day event challenges consumers to take control of their health and wellness by deliberately making fruit juices a part of their daily health routine.

