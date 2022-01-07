News

CHI Limited to Nigerians: Start the year the right way

Posted on Author Oyinkansola Inolaji and Adesope Adedayo Comment(0)

With every end comes a new beginning and every new beginning deserves a great start. We look back at the past year with the warmest of memories, while looking ahead for even greater opportunities. In this way, CHI Limited, Nigeria’s leading fruit juice, value added dairy and snacks manufacturer, urges Nigerians to start 2022 the Right Way.

CHI Limited’s Marketing Director, Toyin Nnodi, stated that going into 2022, Nigerians should take stock of the year 2021, especially the challenges it presented and the lessons it offered, with a view to exploring the opportunities the New Year would bring in different areas of life.

She said: “Together, we can continue to improve and achieve more, despite the challenges we may experience, with renewed hope and a positive outlook for the New Year. We wish every Nigerian a safe, healthy and prosperous New Year ahead. “2021 was quite a spectacular year, despite the uncertainties the COVID-19 pandemic brought; in the wake of the New Year, consumers have been given a fresh opportunity to set the right foundation for the kind of year that they desire.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

