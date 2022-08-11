CHI Plc rewards winners of essay competition

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has rewarded six winners of its 2021 Annual National Essay Competition. This is the 11th edition of the competition that started in 2011 with two categories comprising of Internal and External. According to the firm, this is part of its contribution towards insurance education and breeding human capital for insurance industry in the country.

The external category saw entries from several institutions across the country, with the topic “Insecurity In the Nation: Threats and Opportunities for Insurers,” while the internal category received entries from members of staff of the company, with “Remote Working Model: Readiness of the Nigerian Insurance Industry,” as topic.

In the external category of the 2021 competition, Ms. Oluwaseyi Victoria Ajemunigbohun from the Insurance Department of the Lagos University of Technology (formerly LASPOTECH) emerged the winner and went home with a cheque of N250,000, while Ms. Ifeoluwa Olaseni Oyefejo of the same institution emerged second and received a cheque of N150,000. Mr. Oluwatobi Emmanuel Akujobi, of the University of Lagos came third with a prize of N100,000. Similarly, members of staff who emerged from the internal category are Mr. Balogun Noah Obabiolurunkosi – first prize, while Oluwatobi Esther Ashiru emerged second, with Gbemisola Abiola coming 3rd in the award category. The Group Managing Director/CEO, CHI Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, who congratulated the winners, promised that, going forward, his insurance firm will sponsor the publishing of the winning article in a widely read national newspaper to celebrate the winner. Stating that the essay competition is part of the company’s contribution to the overall insurance industry awareness creation.

