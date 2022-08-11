Business

CHI Plc rewards winners of essay competition

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has rewarded six winners of its 2021 Annual National Essay Competition. This is the 11th edition of the competition that started in 2011 with two categories comprising of Internal and External. According to the firm, this is part of its contribution towards insurance education and breeding human capital for insurance industry in the country.

The external category saw entries from several institutions across the country, with the topic “Insecurity In the Nation: Threats and Opportunities for Insurers,” while the internal category received entries from members of staff of the company, with “Remote Working Model: Readiness of the Nigerian Insurance Industry,” as topic.

In the external category of the 2021 competition, Ms. Oluwaseyi Victoria Ajemunigbohun from the Insurance Department of the Lagos University of Technology (formerly LASPOTECH) emerged the winner and went home with a cheque of N250,000, while Ms. Ifeoluwa Olaseni Oyefejo of the same institution emerged second and received a cheque of N150,000. Mr. Oluwatobi Emmanuel Akujobi, of the University of Lagos came third with a prize of N100,000. Similarly, members of staff who emerged from the internal category are Mr. Balogun Noah Obabiolurunkosi – first prize, while Oluwatobi Esther Ashiru emerged second, with Gbemisola Abiola coming 3rd in the award category. The Group Managing Director/CEO, CHI Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, who congratulated the winners, promised that, going forward, his insurance firm will sponsor the publishing of the winning article in a widely read national newspaper to celebrate the winner. Stating that the essay competition is part of the company’s contribution to the overall insurance industry awareness creation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Bauchi NUJ lauds NAN for factual reportage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bauchi State council of the NUJ on Wednesday expressed appreciation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for factual reportage. Council chairman, Malam Umar Said, expressed the appreciation in Bauchi when he paid a courtesy visit to the Bauchi Zone headquarters of NAN. He observed that NAN had always been regular and consistent in reporting […]
Business

Norsad Capital embarks on new growth strategy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Executive, Norsad Capital, Mr Kenny Nwosu, has said that the firm is embarking on a growth strategy that will make a palpable and far-reaching difference to millions in sub-Saharan Africa. Nwosu, who made the announcement in a press release, said that Norsad Capital (recently rebranded from Norsad Finance), which has invested in businesses in […]
Business

Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances

Posted on Author Reporter

  From sanitising closets to customisable fridges, the coronavirus pandemic has fanned demand for home appliances – so much so that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) is adding warehouses and bringing popular products to more markets. In particular, consumers have been willing to splurge on products that make their homes cleaner, reports Reuters. In Brazil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica