CHI promotes dairy consumption with Hollandia Dairy Day

Leading dairy brand, Hollandia, has held the maiden edition of its Hollandia Dairy Day. This event is a public interest initiative undertaken by CHI Limited, makers of the Hollandia brand, to raise awareness about the nutritious value of dairy products and how daily consumption plays a key role in achieving optimum health.

The theme for this year’s event, “Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living”, was informed by the need to highlight the role dairy consumption plays in our everyday nourishment. Speaking, the Head of Legal/Public Affairs & Corporate Communications, CHI Limited, Mr. Israel Dan’Auta, drew attention to the low dairy consumption figures in Nigeria and stressed the need for daily dairy consumption.

He expressed confidence that the, “Hollandia Dairy Day conference will be an effective forum for discussing the way forward in dairy nutrition, setting priorities as well as connecting with today’s consumers at a deeper and more meaningful level.” In partnership with health, nutrition and communication experts who were carefully selected, CHI Limited hopes to empower consumers to consider consumption of dairy products in their diets every day.

