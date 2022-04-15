Chibok: Eight years after, 100 girls still missing –BBOGM

A co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOGM) Aisha Oyebode- Muhammed yesterday lamented that despite all the group’s efforts to ensure all 276 girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, abducted by Boko Haram eight years ago have yet to reunite with their families.

The girls were kidnapped from their school on April 14, 2014. While some have reunited with families a number of them are still missing. Oyebode-Muhammed, who expressed displeasure at government’s seeming lack of genuine efforts to rescue the missing girls, told the parents of the abductees to vote wisely during the 2023 general election.

She gave the advice in an open letter to the concerned parents to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the abduction of the 276 girls. She said: “Eight years today, about 100 of the girls are yet to get freedom with no further clue from appropriate quarters on the development. “It is from this background that I want to urge all to use your votes wisely in the next election.” The activists said the election period should be used “to make the search and rescue of your daughters an election event”. She added: “My heart breaks for you and I remain saddened that despite all our collective actions and that of the many other families affected by his brutal insurgency your daughters remain absent at this period.” Hopes were raised that the remaining girls might be released in 2021, but eight years after the initial kidnapping, over 100 of the girls remain missing.

