Chibok Girls: Nine Years After Abduction, 98 Still Under Captivity

Nine years after the students of Government Girl’s Secondary School in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State were abducted ninety-eight are yet to be free.

New Telegraph recalls that Chibok schoolgirls numbering about two hundred and seventy eight (278) were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

The news of the students kidnapped led world leaders and activists to put immense pressure on the Nigerian government to rescue the girls while offering intelligence and support.

For instance, in Nigeria, a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman and an activist, Aisha Yesufu, among others, championed a series of peaceful protests for years with the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls to put pressure on the government on the plight of the girls.

Three weeks after the incident, United States (US) First Lady Michelle Obama also joined the worldwide calls for the safe return of Nigerian schoolgirls.

In a tweet that went viral, Mrs Obama wrote, “Our prayers are with the missing Nigerian girls and their families. It is time to #BringbackOurGirls.

Apart from the 25 girls who slipped from the grip of their abductors on the day of the attack, none was freed until 2016, when Amina Ali was found by vigilantes around Sambisa Forest. Then Maryam Ali Maiyanga escaped with her Boko Haram husband and their baby, Ali, followed by two others who escaped individually.

Then, the federal government facilitated the release of 21 more girls following a negotiation brokered by the International Red Cross. Another set of 82 girls was released by the insurgents in 2017.

So far, 178 of the girls have escaped but sadly, many of them suffered serious violations as they returned home traumatized, some with children sired by Boko Haram terrorists.

The administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had lived in denial of the abduction for days, a development, which pundits believed gave the terrorists an opportunity to hide the girls deep in the Sambisa forest.

Some of the freed girls were then enrolled in a foundation program at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola under a federal government scholarship while others were sponsored by foreign donors.

For instance, in May 2022, one of the girls, Lydia Pogu bagged a Master’s Degree in Human Services Administration from the Southeastern University, United States of America.

This came a year after she bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Legal Studies with Minors in Political Science from the same university.

In Pogu’s speech which she presented on behalf of the graduating class of 2022, she said she never thought she would have an opportunity to go back to school after the threats issued to her by members of the Boko Haram sect.