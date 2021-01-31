Body & Soul

Chic and fresh in leather

The good old leather has found its way back in fashion and stylish celebrities are dishing out their best look in different ways. Leather fabric is unique because of its shinny quality.

 

They are regarded as luxury fabrics because of their rich texture and not just the regular style for any season. In countries with winter season, leather fashion thrive when it becomes chilly. But Nigerian female celebrities, need no cold weather to slay in leather.

 

From leather pants, to leather dresses to leather shorts and skirts, these celebrities are smoking hot in trend. Leather fabric comes in handy when it is time to ply up the gangster fashion.

 

It is also the right fabric for bodycon dresses that will highlight the feminine curves.

 

At the recently premiered Omo Ghetto movie, celebrities like Annie Idibia, Mabel Makun, Ini Edo and many others lit up the red carpet in leather ensembles to portray the ghetto fabulous look.

 

If there is a leather fashion item lying about in your wardrobe, it’s time to rock that style. Be inspired by these photos on how to slay in leather

