News

Chicago Mass Shooting: Several children among at least 14 injured in drive-by attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Chicago Mass Shooting: Several children among at least 14 injured in drive-by attack

 

 

At least 14 people were injured, including several children, in a mass shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Halloween night.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the shooting happened in the area of South California Avenue and West Polk Street.

Police said in a press conference that among those injured was a three-year-old, 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. Police said the rest of the shooting victims were adults. In addition to the victims injured the shooting, authorities said a person was also hit by a car.

Police did not provide any further information about the person hit by the car.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said pod camera video showed at least one car, and they believe two shooters opened fire on a crowd standing at the intersection for a vigil.

Police said the drive-by attack lasted only three seconds and the shooters fired randomly into the crowd. Brown said no suspects have been arrested and the motive for the attack is unclear.

So far, police said no deaths had been reported as a result of the shooting. Police only said victims were in “various conditions.”

One bystander told FOX 32 Chicago that he started helping injured people, but there were not enough emergency vehicles there to accommodate an injured child.

“We picked up another girl, a little girl, about 13, and we brought her to that ambulance,” the eyewitness recounted. “But the ambulance driver said, ‘No, we can’t bring her in because you have people worse.’ So we just sat her on the bumper.”

The same eyewitness said he found a little girl with a bullet wound under her knee and took her to a nearby hospital. He also saw an adult man who was reportedly shot in the head.

“He was on the ground and they were saying he was shot in the head, and he had blood everywhere,” the man said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Federal Palace Hotel & Casino

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria has been gaining much-deserved recognition in recent years due to its high standard of hotels and luxury resorts. Tourism in Nigeria has increased since the end of the last decade. Travelers from all over the world love visiting here to take in the beautiful culture, bask in the warm weather and enjoy the exquisite […]
News Top Stories

…FG should focus on tackling insecurity – ex-envoy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former Nigeri-a n Ambassador to France and Monaco, Am-bassador Akin Fayomi has stated that there was noth-ing wrong with the travel advisory issued by the U.S. and United Kingdom em-bassies in Nigeria to their nationals. He however noted that the Federal Government should focus more on handling the numerous insecurity chal-lenges facing the country […]
News

Osun ushers in 2021 with fireworks in 11 locations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government has said that it has concluded plans to mark the celebration of crossover into a new year with a display of fireworks. The government in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said the fireworks would be on display at the dot of 12 midnight in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica