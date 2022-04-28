Arts & Entertainments

Chidi Mokeme escapes Lekki robbery attack, narrates ordeal

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has escaped an attack by unknown men in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Narrating his ordeal, Mokeme on Instagram said he was on his way to the airport to catch up with an international flight when someone double-crossed him.

His car was damaged and glasses shattered as he said the robbers may have been targeting his Louis Vuitton bags on the back seat.

Sharing a video of his damaged car, Mokeme wrote: “So here I was, stuck in Lagos traffic, in front of VGC to be precise, wondering if, and when I was going to make it in time for my international flight, praying my driver makes it there before me to pick up the car (he had gone to look for small basket of agbalumo/udala that I wanted to surprise my sis with.

“One part of my brain was manoeuvring the truck, and still baffled at how Lagos residents always manage to turn a two-lane road into twelve lanes and still survive!

“For my eye like this, google maps was recalculating my ETA from a 2hrs journey to 3hrs and rising and I hadn’t driven up to 100 meters.

“All of a sudden, out of nowhere, I noticed a white Honda Accord try to box me in, someone jumped in front of my truck and started signalling “Stop there, I say stop there.

“In that split second, I had assessed the situation – plain clothes, no uniform, hand reaching inside pants, accomplice running over from the other side of the road, getaway car idling, I took the only option, almost ran him over and climbed the culvert, dashing into the service lane to oncoming vehicles.

“I caught a quick glimpse of the guy in the rear, next thing I heard was a loud explosion, glass shattering and shrapnel’s all over me in all directions.

“My first reaction was “What the F^k? I refused to stop because ‘Stopping’ is the expected and predictable reaction.

“My head just told me to keep it moving and take control of the situation. DON’T STOP”. But I wanted blood so badly I could taste it in my guts. Guess what I did? I did the only thing that made #ChidiSense to me “Focus on catching my flight, so I kept it moving.”

The actor went ahead to thank everyone for their prayers, adding that he made it safely to the airport.

“Thanks for all the concerns, prayers and well wishes. I did make it safely to the airport, had a few seconds to assess the damage and moved on.

“That side window was a small price to pay compared to who knows what else could have happened.

“Whatever, God pass them,” he wrote.

 

