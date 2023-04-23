Arts & Entertainments

Chidi Mokeme Pens Down Heartfelt Birthday Message To Ini Edo As She Turns 41

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has penned down sweet words to his female colleague, Ini Edo as she turns 41 years old today, April 23

The actor took to his Instagram page to share stunning white pictures of him and Ini Edo from a Media Room Hub shoot, the ‘Shanty Town’ actor noted the similarity between their photos and pre-wedding photos.

Praying for her, he stated that he can’t wait for the world to see what she has to unfold.

He wrote, “Brown sugar, it’s your day Queen. What a journey. The pages are still getting filled in. The story is still unfolding. To be told… Someday, happy birthday @iniedo May the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. Can’t wait for the world to see what’s about to unfold. Have fun and enjoy ur moments luv.

“Yeah, ok, ok I know these pictures be giving pre-wedding vibes and making y’all fall in love. Feel free to borrow the pose”.

Ini Edo, on her part, had urged her fans to vote for her movie, Shanty Town for AMVCA as her birthday wish is to win awards as Shanty Town was nominated in 10 categories in 2023 AMVCA.

She wrote “23rd April baby…

“As a birthday gift, pls just bite for the Shanty Town tribe…. especially me ooo… It would be the best gift”.

