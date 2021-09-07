Metro & Crime

Chidimna, sister to face murder charge for death of Ataga

The head of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos State, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, has recommended that three suspects, including Chidinma Ojukwu be charged for the murder of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, at a Lagos High Court.

 

The 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Ms Ojukwu is to be charged alongside two others: her elder sister, Jessica Egbuchu Chioma, 28 and Mr Adedapo Quadri.

 

The State police prosecutor, Cyril Ajifor, yesterday informed a Yaba Magistrate’s Court, Lagos of the recommendations by the DPP to charge the defendants, who were brought before the court for murder.

 

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, while confirming the recommendation, said that he had received a directive to hands off the case following the legal advice of the DPP on August 20, recommending the murder trial of Miss Ojukwu and four others for Ataga’s death.

 

The Magistrate Court also discharged four persons who were earlier arraigned before it by the police for obstructing justice in the case.

 

The four persons, who were discharged include Chidinma’s adopted father, Onoh Ojukwu, 57; Babalola Disu, 42; Abayomi Olutayo, 23 and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23. Chidimna Ojukwu was arrested by the police on June 23 for allegedly killing Mr Usifo at a short-let apartment in Lekki

