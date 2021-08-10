Chidinma, accomplice get 30 days remand for allegedly killing Super TV CEO, Ataga

A Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos yesterday remanded a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Adora Ojukwu over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, pending legal advice.

The 300 level student of Mass Communication Department was docked alongside one Adedapo Quadri.

Chidimna, was alleged to have murdered Ataga, in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State and was arrested by the police on June 23, 2021.

However, the defendants were remanded following a remand application made by the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Cyril Ejioffor, from Criminal Investigation and Intelligence De-partment, SCIID, Yaba.

The prosecutor said that the application was brought in pursuant to Section 264 (1) (2) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015. Ejioffor said that the grounds of the remand are stated on the remand form.

According to him, “the remand is to enable the DPP, come up with legal advice, we pray for the remand of the defendants for the first 30 days in the first instance.”

Responding, Dr Babajide Martins, Director, Office of the Public Defender OPD, who represented the first defendant (Chidinma), said “I have just been privileged to get a copy of the remand application. “I have not been able to go through it, my learned friend’s application is inevitable, I would have been happier if I was obliged of the application earlier.

The application will not be opposed in principle,” he said.

In a short ruling, Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo remanded both defendants for the first 30 days pending the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public prosecution (DPP). Magistrate Adedayo said, “In the absence of any opposition, the two defendants are hereby remanded for 30 days, for the first instance.”

She thereafter adjourned the case to September 5, 2021, for remand review and DPP’s legal advice.

