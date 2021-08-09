News

Chidinma, accomplice get 30 days remand for allegedly killing Super TV CEO, Ataga 

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos Monday remanded a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (Unilag), Chidinma Adora Ojukwu over an alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer, of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, pending legal advice.

The 300 level student of the Mass Communication Department was docked alongside one Adedapo Quadri.

Chidinma, was alleged to have murdered Ataga, in a service apartment in Lekki area of Lagos State and was arrested by the police on June 23, 2021.

However, the defendants were remanded following a remand application made by the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Cyril Ejioffor, from Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba.

The prosecutor said that the application was brought in pursuant to Section 264 (1) (2) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Ejioffor said that the grounds of the remand are stated on the remand form.

According to him: “The remand is to enable the DPP, come up with legal advice, we pray for the remand of the defendants for the first 30 days in the first instance.”

Responding to the remand application, Dr Babajide Martins, Director Office of the public Defender OPD, who represented the first defendant, (Chidinma), said: “I have just been privileged to get a copy of the remand application.

“I have not been able to go through it, my learned friend’s application is inevitable, I would have been happier if I had been obliged to the application earlier.

“The application will not be opposed, in principle,” he said.

In a short ruling, Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo remanded both defendants for the first 30 days pending the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other parameters constant

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

CBN disburses N49.15bn COVID-19 loan   Emefiele: Nigerian banks strong, resilient   In its wisdom of ensuring quick recovery of the economy from COVID- 19 crisis, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5 per cent, a figure approved in […]
News

Buhari mourns U.S envoy, Nsofor, calls him man of rare courage

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the outgoing Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President commiserated with the family, friends and associates. In a telephone call to Jane, the widow […]
News

NCDMB: Nigerian oil, gas sector now fully indigenised

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Tuesday disclosed that exploration and production in the Nigeria oil and gas sector was now fully indigenized. Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, made the disclosure in a goodwill message to a workshop organised by the NCDMB, and entitled ”Sustaining Nigerian Content Development Amidst COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica