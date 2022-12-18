Chidinma Ekile finding her feet in gospel music

Nigeria hip-hop turned gospel singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekile used to be a music sensation that was always in the social circle and hot topics. After she switching from hope hop music to gospel, her career seemed to have taken a back seat. Little or nothing is heard about her in the grapevine. Though still very active on social media, but the shining star she was in the public eye dimmed a little. This may be deliberate, the slow acceptance may also be as result of the switch but in recent times, the singer is gradually and steadily finding her Rythm in the gospel music scene. A few fans who have been following her gospel music career say she has the same fire just like when she was into secular music. Though she is yet to drop a great hit song like her secular music, she is making her on waves ministering in churches. Chidinma Ekile rose to stardom after winning the third season of project fame west Africa in 2010.
