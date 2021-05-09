Chidinma Ekile’s dumping secular for gospel music not surprising…fans

Ardent followers of popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, have said that the singer’s change to gospel music does not come as a surprise.

Some of the fans who commented on her social media page recalled that Ekile, while in the MTN Project Fame where her talent for music was harnessed, have always shown that her background in music was rooted in gospel.

“To me its like she went back to her roots. Her voice is meant for gospel,” said Temi Dee, one of her Instagram follower.

The petite beauty dumped secular music for gospel songs with the intention of ministering the word of God through music.

Chidinma revealed on her Instagram page as she shared a video of herself singing a gospel song in a church.

She also deleted all previous pictures and videos of her songs on her Instagram page.

The 30-year-old singer wrote, alongside the video: “My name is Minister Chidinma Ekile. I am a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Your future needs you, your past doesn’t. The devil knows your name but he calls you by your sins. God knows your sins but he calls you by your name. The message is Jesus. I will reign in life because the creator of the ends of the earth loves me.”

Before becoming a minister, Chidinma was known for her hit songs ‘Kedike‘ and ‘Yanga’

