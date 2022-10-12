Metro & Crime

Chidinma Ojukwu: Absence of judge stalls continued trial

The absence of Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Wednesday stalled the continued trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, who was alleged to have killed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Michael Ataga.

Our correspondent learnt that the judge could not show up in court because she is bereaved.

The matter was then adjourned until October 18, 2022, for the trial to continue.

It would be recalled that the judge had watched the video footage of Chidinma Ojukwu on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, wherein she had confessed to having stabbed Ataga to death, all by herself.

The court had also watched the grim footage of Ataga’s lifeless body, recorded shortly after he was found in a Lagos short-let apartment.

Miss Ojukwu, who is a 300-level, Mass Communication’s student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is standing trial for the alleged offence alongside her sister and third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, and second defendant, Adedapo Quadri.

The defendants have been on trial since October 12, 2021, when they were arraigned before the judge, and had all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

 

