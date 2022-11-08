Metro & Crime

‘Chidinma Ojukwu having sexual relationship with foster father’ – Witness

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

 

A revelation was Tuesday made before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) that Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, was having a sexual relationship with her foster father, Onoh Ojukwu.

The revelation was made public by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olusegun Bamidele, while being cross-examined by Miss Ojukwu’s lawyer, Onwuka Egwu, during trial within trial.

Bamidele is serving with the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti Yaba.

It would be recalled that Miss Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is standing trial over the alleged murder of Ataga.

Miss Ojukwu is also answering questions to allegations of stealing and forgery alongside one Adedapo Quadri, and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two mobile policemen, cart away AK-47 rifles

Posted on Author Reporter

    Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead two mobile police officers in Taraba State. The officers were shot dead on Monday night at a checkpoint in Dogon-Gawa community located in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. The checkpoint is located on the highway linking Takum Local Government Area and Katsina-Ala Local […]
Metro & Crime

Four held for selling donkey meat in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Four women were arrested yesterday for allegedly selling donkey meat, known as ‘jaki,’ to unsuspecting buyers at the New Benin Market, Benin in Edo State. The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, who led the team to arrest the women, said the team was alerted that some […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos arraigns Chidinma, 2 others over Ataga’s murder 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu The Lagos State Government has arraigned a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in TBS over alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Chidinma was arraigned alongside her sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica