‘Chidinma Ojukwu having sexual relationship with foster father’ – Witness

Francis Iwuchukwu

A revelation was Tuesday made before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court of Lagos State sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) that Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, was having a sexual relationship with her foster father, Onoh Ojukwu.

The revelation was made public by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olusegun Bamidele, while being cross-examined by Miss Ojukwu’s lawyer, Onwuka Egwu, during trial within trial.

Bamidele is serving with the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti Yaba.

It would be recalled that Miss Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is standing trial over the alleged murder of Ataga.

Miss Ojukwu is also answering questions to allegations of stealing and forgery alongside one Adedapo Quadri, and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

