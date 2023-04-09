Chidioke Ude wins Ikeja Golf Club’s April monthly Mug Competition

Chidioke Ude, on Saturday, emerged winner of the club’s April Monthly Mug competition. Ude emerged winner of the competition with a score of 79 gross off 15 handicap with a score of 64 net, and won a nightstay ticket for two, at the fivestar Marriott Hotel.

The competition, held at the Ikeja Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, saw 180 golfers compete for the star prize in two divisions. The April Monthly Mug was sponsored by Friends of April, which include: oil industry guru Larry Osai, West Africa insurance boss, Eddie Efekoha, MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe, AAAN President Steve Babaeko and serial fintech entrepreneur Goke Akinboro. Dele Dada, finished second in division two, with 83 gross playing off 18 handicap with a score 65 net score. Austin Aigbosua, won the first division with 78 gross off 11 handicap and 67 net score, while Olusegun Layode finished runner- up with 77 gross, 9 handicap and 68 net score. The two runners up from the two divisions also received prizes of N50,000 gift voucher each, to shop at the clubs Golf Shop.

Like this: Like Loading...