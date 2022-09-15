Chidoka joins faculty of emerging political leaders’ fellowship

The Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF) has appointed former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka as a member of the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) Faculty. The foundation explained that Chidoka is expected to develop training content, facilitate physical and or live sessions with fellows, and review fellows’ class work, reflections and assignments. The foundation in the appointment letter to C Chidoka noted his track record and experience, expressing optimism that his time with the foundation would prove rewarding to the fellows.

It said: “The 25 Fellows for 2022 are the first batch in the EPLF program. The Fellows come from varied backgrounds ranging from the Judiciary, National Assembly, Civil Society, Communication, International Agencies, Politics, Education, Entrepreneurship and Civil Service. “The programme is a one-year multi-site fellowship aimed at catalyzing the emergence of credible political leaders with an immediate focus on 2023 and then beyond. Over the course of a year, selected Fellows will intern, volunteer, meet and be mentored by past and current Political Leaders across Africa and all levels of government.”

