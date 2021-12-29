Chidoka to APC, Amaechi: Buhari inherited $36.4bn, N4trn budget

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have returned to ‘the boxing ring’ over the state of the country in 2015 when there was change of government.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had, during an appearance on a television programme recently, claimed that the money left in the nation’s coffers by the PDP government was not enough to last for three weeks.

Said Amaechi during the programme: “As former Chairman of the (Nigeria) Governors’ Forum, I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former president, including the former Minister of Finance, that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months.

“By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the Governors’ Forum.”

But a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, said Amaechi’s claim could not be supported by facts available in the public domain. Chidoka, in a statement wondered how Amaechi could arrive at his conclusion, since he was not appointed minister until six months after the May 29 handover.

In the statement titled: “Gov. Amaechi’s Statement on 2015 Foreign Reserve: Setting the Records Straight,” the former minister noted that as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that handed over to the current administration, he was disturbed by the claim of “empty treasury” by senior government officials.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration inherited $36.4 billion, which he said, included $28.6 billion foreign reserve when he took over on May 29, 2015.

This, he said, was ‘still present on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria.” Chidoka also disclosed that there was another $5.6 billion dividend from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, adding that a 2015 budget of over N4 trillion was handed over to the new administration by the Jonathan government.

“Furthermore, the Jonathan administration left a total of $2.2 billion in the Excess Crude Account on May 29, 2015. (As verified by the Ministry of Finance both by the immediate past minister and the incumbent),” he added.

According to him, President Buhari inherited an economy that, “by the testimony of the World Investment Report, prepared by the Geneva-based United NationsConferenceonTrade and Development (UNCTAD), was the number one destination for foreign direct investment in Africa.”

He went further to compare the PDP government and the administration that succeeded it, noting that direct foreign investment in the five years of Jonathan’s administration stood at about $35.25 billion, as against $11.55 billion direct foreign investment between 2016 and 2020.

“In 343 weeks and four days of the current administration, our external debt has ballooned to $37.9 billion as of September 2021. It is important to point out that over 48 per cent are bilateral and commercial loans,” he said.

