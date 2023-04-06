Chief allegedly defrauds Abuja demolition victims

It was a double tragedy for some of the victims of the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in Abuja on Thursday as they were allegedly scammed by a chief in their community while struggling to salvage their property. Many of them who wept uncontrollably as their homes were being pulled down also decried additional hardship created for them by the chief, who allegedly collected N10,000 bribe from each of them. New Telegraph learnt that Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) officials were in the community to reclaim road corridors illegally sold and converted to residential areas. While the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement Ikharo Attah said his team did not ask any chief to collect bribes from anybody, the victims, numbering over hundred insisted that they paid N10,000 each. Attah said: “Those who gave bribes are already weeping and trying to pack their things. I will advise them not to give bribe and not to build on the road corridor again.” “For those who contributed N10,000 each and gave to the chief for onward transmission to us should go back to the chief because we don’t take bribes. “