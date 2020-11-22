Chief Judge extends olive branch to cultists, fetes IDP camp in A’Ibom community

Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Godwin Abraham has sued for peace among cultists terrorizing residents of Inen Community to stop further hostilities or face the wrath of government as security operatives may descend on them at anytime.

Speaking to persons displaced by the activities of rival cult groups, at their camp in Ikot Ibritam Oruk Anam Local Government headquarters over the weekend, Abraham said he was moved by daily reports on cult violence in Inen community occasioned by maiming, killings and wanton destruction of property.

Abraham, an indigene of Oruk Anam Council Area, said such widely reported violence by blood thirsty youths under the guise of cultism causing residents to flee their homes was unprecedented in the history of the area and warned cultists to stop their nefarious activities for peace to reign or wait for government action on them.

“I want to send a message to the young men calling themselves cultists that they are not doing themselves any good not even to the community. Some have died as a result of this unfortunate incident while others have fled from their homes to take refuge here.

“The children have not gone to school, many economic activities are not going on. I want to appeal to them to drop their arms and embrace peace ”

The Chief Judge assured the displaced persons that their plight would be communicated to government for necessary action .

He said Governor Udom Emmanuel would soon worship and pray with the victims in the camp for lasting peace to return to the area and donated food items worth thousands of naira to the displaced persons in the camp.

Food items donated included bags of garri, rice, beans, cartons of Indomie nodules and vegetable oil among others.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the cultists, a retired Police Inspector, Okon Josiah Udoh told the Chief Judge how he was attacked and shot severally while attempting to broker peace among the two rival cult groups for peace to return to the community.

Like this: Like Loading...