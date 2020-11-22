Metro & Crime

Chief Judge extends olive branch to cultists, fetes IDP camp in A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Godwin Abraham has sued for peace among cultists terrorizing residents of Inen Community to stop further hostilities or face the wrath of government as security operatives may descend on them at anytime.

 

Speaking to persons displaced by the activities of rival cult groups, at their camp in Ikot Ibritam Oruk Anam Local Government headquarters over the weekend, Abraham said he was  moved by daily reports on cult violence in Inen community occasioned by maiming, killings and wanton destruction of property.

 

Abraham, an indigene of Oruk Anam Council Area, said such widely reported violence by blood thirsty youths under the guise of cultism causing residents to flee their homes was unprecedented in the history of the area and warned cultists to stop their nefarious activities for peace to reign or wait for government action on them.

 

“I want to send a message to the young men calling themselves cultists that they are not doing themselves any good not even to the community. Some have died as a result of this unfortunate incident while others have fled from their homes to take refuge here.

 

“The children have not gone to school, many economic activities are not going on. I want to appeal to them to drop their arms and embrace peace ”

 

The Chief Judge assured the displaced persons that their plight would be communicated to government for necessary action .

He said Governor Udom Emmanuel would soon worship and pray with the victims in the camp for lasting peace to return to the area and donated food items worth thousands of naira to the displaced persons in the camp.
Food items donated included bags of garri, rice, beans, cartons of Indomie nodules and vegetable oil among others.
Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the cultists, a retired Police Inspector, Okon Josiah Udoh told the Chief Judge how he was attacked and shot severally while attempting to broker peace among the two rival cult groups for peace to return to the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo: Five retirees slump as pensioners protest again

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

At least five pensioners reportedly slumped yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when pensioners, for the third time in two months, took to the streets to protest the backlog of unpaid pensions and gratuities. The pensioners, comprising three women and two men, who were said to have been gasping for air before they slumped, […]
Metro & Crime

Woman sleeps with 24 men daily, faces 1040-yr jail term

Posted on Author Reporter

  For a three year period, the woman whose photograph appears in this story was distributing viagra to the residents of her community and coming back to have sex with them. Giselle Hornby, 49, a nursing home aide in an Oklahoma City nursing home at Parkview Nursing Centre, has thus been arrested after multiple allegations […]
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over wife’s attempt to poison husband

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved the 14-year-old marriage between one Dauda Saliman and his estranged wife, Amina over her attempt to poison the husband. President of the Court, Chief Ademola Odunade and two other arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, said the union was dissolved in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: