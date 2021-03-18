News

Chief Judge: There’s need for ‘remand homes’ in Bayelsa

BayelsaState, Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, has underscored the need for establishment of remand, rehabilitation and psychiatric homes in the state. Abiri, who was a guest of honour at the International Social Workers’ Day celebration yesterday, said that the state needed remand homes to take care of the rising cases of rape, defilement, abandoned children and other related issues.

The Chief Judge, who was represented by Justice Doris Adokeme, however, added that it would be difficult for the people to live without social workers, even as she called on well-meaning people of Bayelsa State to donate towards the projects.

This was as a member representing Yenagoa Constituency II in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly; Hon. Koku Obiyai, hinted that the issue of Correctional Homes was captured in the state’s 2021 budget, under the Ministry of Women, Children Affairs, Empowerment and Social Development. Meanwhile, she said that Governor Douye Diri has directed the Commissioner for Health to locate a place for the building of a psychiatric hospital/home for the mentally deranged people in order to remove them out of the streets of Yenagoa, the state capital.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers, James Erefumokumo Young, said that the International Social Workers’ Day was being celebrated worldwide to appreciate social work and social workers. While describing the theme for this year’s celebration: “UBUNTU, I am because we are,” as apt, he noted that it would go a long way in strengthening social solidarity and global connectedness

