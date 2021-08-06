Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Oyeniyi Awolowo, look down on Nigeria

I do not have the right words or phrases to pay obeisance to you. The fact that you have left this terrestrial ball to join the celestial robs me of how to greet you culturally or otherwise. This moment is a trying time for the geographical expression now called Nigeria.

The whole country is in an uproar: loyalists from the Niger Delta clan have continued from where Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro left off. IPOB nationalists are carrying the torch handed over to them by the star of Nnewi, the fearless Odum Chukuwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Holding sway in the North, are the troika Boko Haram, Fulani pastoralists and bandits who are presently giving the national government a good run for their money.

The South West’s drum of agitation is beating faster these days as Chief Sunday Igboho emulates Xavi Hernandez, a Catalan apologetic. This ‘marriage of convenience’, in which the British were the officiating ministers with Lord Lugard as the ‘Chief Priest’ was contracted between the Northern and Southern Protectorates in 1914.

I was barely 10 years of age when I heard of your passing. Then, I found myself attending a primary school at Rukuba Military Cantonment and a popular Yoruba crooner sang ‘Awolowo o di gbeere’. This song didn’t sink well until I transmogrified into an adult. “Ba Ikenne”, your name reverberates in many circles locally, regionally and globally. Your philosophical dexterity coupled with your version of African Socialism is worth exploring. The projection of the Nigeria of your dream which you, Epa Domo Anthony Enahoro and others who fought for our emancipation from the powers-that-be is still in the state of tabula rasa.

“Free education, Awolowo lo le se” was a slogan I heard from the older ones. I was told that one of your brain-child projects was the free education programme. This innovation was funded from cocoa produce proceeds in the good old days when agriculture was the mainstay of Nigeria and the old Western Region.

However, overdependence on oil revenues in a “mono-cultural economy” with astronomical increases in the prices of goods and services, pervasive poverty and unemployment which swims in a quagmire of resource Curse River advanced by scholars in the field of political economy holds water.

Many people including my biological father did not end up as illiterates due to your unswerving and dogged will to educate people especially, indigents. You and your allies made sure that life was worth living in Nigeria as Africans from other states, Europeans and other races thronged into the country to do business or eke a living. The internal wrangling within the Action Group and contestations with other political parties did not kill your love for the unity of Nigeria.

You were incarcerated, dehumanized, betrayed, debased and given all sorts of treatment; these never deterred your plans for a strong, buoyant and virile economy. You didn’t budge when Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola turned his back against you. The actions of Chief Osuolale Abimbola Richard Akinjide, a lawyer turned mathematician, the controversial 12 two-thirds exponent who was handsomely rewarded with a Ministerial appointment by the Shagari regime did not affect you. You soldiered on. Afterwards, you were snatched by the cold hands of death; the President Nigeria never had! You are too good to be forgotten as friends and foes won’t stop conversing about you.

You are an African Socialist that was under researched and is still being researched to date. Julius Nyerere, Amilcar Lopes da Costa Cabral, Modibo Keita, Leopold Senghor, Kwame Nkrumah and Sekou Toure who were your contemporaries had great visions for their respective countries and for the continent. Most of them were either murdered, betrayed or forced to proceed in exile by the enemies of progress. Since you and your contemporaries have exited this planet, things have plummeted to unimaginable levels. Coming home, Nigeria has been left in tatters: once touted as the ‘giant of Africa’, I doubt if she still holds that title. She is merely basking in the euphoria of past glory.

A country that is so blessed with vast human and natural resources is now wallowing in abject impecuniousness. At some point, we learnt that the naira was stronger or at par with the US dollar and the British pound.

The devaluations witnessed by the naira are massive and capable of generating several PhD dissertations. Under your watch, you established National Bank of Nigeria (now Wema Bank), Great Nigeria Insurance Company, the Nigeria General Insurance Company, Gravil Enthoven and Company, Lagos Airport Hotel, Vegetable Oil, Cocoa Industries, Odu’a Textiles, Wrought Iron Ltd, Union Beverages Ltd, Sunga Company, Wemabod Estates, Western Livestock, Fisheries Services Ltd, Caxton Press, Epe Plywood, Askar Paints, Nigeria Crafts and Bags Ltd, Nipol Plastics, Phoenix Motors, and several others.

Their agglomeration was referred to as the Odu’a Group of Companies. Are these companies still vibrant? The Western Nigerian Television Service (WNTS), which began transmission on October 31, 1959, was the first of its kind in Africa. What has become of it? Is the 25-storey building known as Cocoa house still in good shape? I read that You, Pa Adekunle Ajasin and other protégés conceived the best of plans from agriculture to finance, education and the like. Uncle Femi Falana talked about the cows you imported from Argentina. Where are they? The ones that were ferried into the country from Israel have most likely gone into extinction. In fact, your initial plan was to have an aerodrome with well-equipped facilities on the premises of the then University of Ife (Great Ife) later christened Obafemi Awolowo University in a bid to immortalize you.

Did this plan come to fruition? Was it true that the Western Regional government gave loans to the government at the centre during your time? What has become of the educational legacies you bequeathed to your successors? Our university system is crisis-ridden with strikes becoming the order of the day. Lecturers’ take home pay can hardly take them home, making some of them devise illicit means of making money. Others are predators who prey on females the way monkeys handle bananas. Although, some of these campus girls sexually harass their lecturers and other menfolk. Papa, a lot has transpired decades after your exodus. We can’t go to our farms again: killings abductions and rape have come to stay. The Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and other highways in this region are booby traps for road users. But, the apparatchiks, prebendals, epicurean and neopatrimonials are always airborne. Lest I forget, the railway system has been revamped; it will take a passenger two hours to arrive Ibadan if the fellow sets out from Lagos. I am amazed at the state of infrastructural decay in the South West.

