Chief of Staff’s death: Kwara govt officials in compulsory self-isolation

Kwara State government officials who have had contact with the late Chief of Staff Aminu Adisa Logun in the past two weeks have all proceeded on self isolation while their samples are taken for COVID-19 test.

The Commissioner for Communications, Henrietta Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, stated this in a statement issued in Ilorin, on Wednesday.

She said: “Cabinet members, personal staff of the late Chief of Staff, and some medical personnel who have recently had varying degrees of contacts with the late technocrat have now proceeded on self isolation.”

The statement said the government has also suspended physical meetings of any kind on official matters until further notice, directing increased use of virtual platforms for such engagements in order to limit physical contacts and emulate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“It is important to note that His Excellency the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq last had any physical contact with the late Chief of Staff on April 6 during the launch of the conditional cash transfer for the elderly.

“The Governor’s subsequent meetings with the late CoS had all been virtual. Similarly, the State Executive Council meetings and most official engagements have consistently been held through virtual platforms in line with the COVID-19 .

“Flowing from this, government officials are again urged to avoid physical meetings at all cost as well as keep to safety measures.”

