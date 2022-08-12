‘Chief priest’, others arrested for vandalism in C’River

Metro & Crime

Clement James, Calabar

The Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a chief priest, Etim Udom, and two others for vandalizing the outpost of the NSCDC in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Calabar, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Solomon Eremi, said that the suspects committed the act two weeks ago.

According to Eremi, who paraded the suspects on behalf of the Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River State, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, the suspects carted away all the belongings at the NSCDC outpost in Akpabuyo.

He said following the vandalism, the state Commandant ordered a sting operation to be carried out with a view to investigating and arresting the suspects.

Investigation, he noted, later revealed that the chief priest was the one preparing charms for the suspects before they embarked on any such illegal activity.

 

 

