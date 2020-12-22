Chief Simeon Adebo: A forgotten hero

It was written in the first verse of our National Anthem “The labour of our heroes past; shall never be in vain”. Nigeria is a country where genuine leaders, or heroes/heroines are easily forgotten. Chief Simeon Olaosebikan Adebo is one of such forgotten heroes.

He was born on October 4, 1913 and he died on September 30, 1994. He was the former head of the civil service in old Western Region, an administrator, lawyer and diplomat of note, who served as a United Nations under Secretary General and Executive General of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research until 1972.

Chief Adebo, Commander of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Commander of the most distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Okanlomo of Egbaland, got married in 1941 to Regina Abimbola (Nee Majekodunmi) and they were blessed with four children: Funmilayo, Oluwole, Abiodun and Oladipo.

It is on record that Chief Adebo was honoured with degrees by 12 universities eight of which were well-known American universities. No Nigerian has beaten that record.

Adebo lived at Oke-Ilewo, Ibara, Abeokuta in a story building with his aged mother and his wife near OPC buildings. Whereas, his contemporaries were running to build mansions at the GRA which is just a stone thrown to his modest building. I remember in 1967, when the Chiefs of Egba in collaboration with the Oba Alake-in-council hosted Chief Adebo, at the Alake Palace.

Traditional drummers were stationed at the entrance to the palace. Adebo drove himself and his wife through the horde of these drummers in his beetle car and entered the palace. Until I told the head of the drummers that Chief Adebo has just drove into the palace and before I finished my statement gun salute boomed and the Kakaki Oba sounded from the palace. I again met Adebo in UAC of Nigeria Plc. in 1974, where he was appointed as Director and Consultant on International Relations.

His office was on the 10th floor and almost the next door opposite mine. This gave me another opportunity to be closer to him. Less I forget, his house was just a few meters from my father’s house at Oke-Ilewo, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State. My childhood friend, late Mr. Augustine Oluwiole Alaran, former chairman Ogun State Teaching Service Commission and myself always went to drink from Adebo’s fountain of experience.

Opinion After the end of the Nigerian Civil War, the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, instituted a Commission to review wages and salaries of Nigerian workers and to look into the means of ameliorating the economic conditions of workers.Chief Simeon Adebo:

A forgotten heroThe importance of the commission was due to the rise in the cost of living as a result of uncontrollable inflation during the civil war.

The commission was known as the Simeon Adebo Commission. In its first report, the commission under Chief Adebo recommended a COLA or Cost of Living Award for all workers. Adebo was the Chairman of the National Universities Commission (1975-1977); Chairman, New Nigerian Newspapers (1975 – 1977); Chairman, the Board of Governor of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, (1979 – 1982). He was also a member of 1977 Constitution Drafting Committee. He was made the Chancellor of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) 1982 – 1984.

He was later made the Chancellor of the University of Lagos, 1984 – 1993 when he voluntarily retired. Adebo was a Vice President of the World Association for World Federalists and a Consultant at the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institution, Santa Barbara, California, U.S.A. (1964-1980). Before Adebo left for the United States, he initiated the Economic Planning Council for Egbaland (EPCE), Egba Investment Club (EIC) to inculcate saving habits among members with a view to building up their investment potentials.

The only important thing of note the Ogun State Government and the Egbaland remember Chief Adebo is Simeon Adebo Library at Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State. What is the state of the library? Ogun State Library Board should answer that.

Chief Simeon Adebo: A forgotten heroThe Federal Government is naming railway stations after politicians forgetting other industrious Nigerians who have served this nation meritoriously.

Lafenwa Railway Station, Abeokuta should be named after Chief Simeon Olaosebikan Adebo and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta can also be named after Adebo by the Federal Government. Adebo was an epitome of simplicity. One of the things I learnt from Chief Adebo was that I should not be in a hurry or envy anyone in my life and that has been my principles.

Dr. Ajai, a public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...