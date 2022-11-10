Chiefs, residents protest alleged plans by Oyetola to dethrone Ataoja of Osogboland

*Rumoured dethronement false -Oyetola

Some notable indigenes of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Thursday, thronged the streets of the town to protest against alleged plans by the state government to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, Larooye ll.

No fewer than 56 Osogbo traditional Chiefs and 65 Heads of Village (Baales) led over one thousand indigenes of the ancient town to stage a peaceful protest against the alleged planned removal of their monarch.

The Baales and chiefs, who gathered at the residence of the Baale’s Chairman, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, warned the state government not to embark on such action.

Meanwhile, the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola has denied plans to depose the monarch.

Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, described the rumour as false, saying Ataoja is directly under the supervision of the Osogbo Local Government.

