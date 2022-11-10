Metro & Crime

Chiefs, residents protest alleged plans by Oyetola to dethrone Ataoja of Osogboland

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

*Rumoured dethronement false -Oyetola

Some notable indigenes of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Thursday, thronged the streets of the town to protest against alleged plans by the state government to dethrone the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, Larooye ll.

No fewer than 56 Osogbo traditional Chiefs and 65 Heads of Village (Baales) led over one thousand indigenes of the ancient town to stage a peaceful protest against the alleged planned removal of their monarch.
The Baales and chiefs, who gathered at the residence of the Baale’s Chairman, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, warned the state government not to embark on such action.

Meanwhile, the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola has denied plans to depose the monarch.

Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, described the rumour as false, saying Ataoja is directly under the supervision of the Osogbo Local Government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise 3 militants loyal to slain warlord, Gana, in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

• As gunmen invade wake, kill kindred head, 8 others   Troops of the Nigeria Army, Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) at the weekend neutralised three notorious armed militants who claim loyalty to the slained militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana in Benue State. The suspected militants were killed in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: No hiding place for hoodlums in A’Ibom – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has reiterated that there would be no hiding place for hoodlums disguising under whatever cover to perpetuate arson and other heinous crimes against the peace loving citizens of the state. The commissioner said this while speaking to newsmen recently in Uyo, the state […]
Metro & Crime

Boat owner, Happiness, remanded over involuntary manslaughter of 12 passengers

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos Monday remanded one Elebiju Happiness, owner of a boat, involved in the boat capsize that led to the drowning of 12 passengers in Lagos. Happiness, the owner of Mount Zion transport, was arraigned on a 10-count charge of involuntary manslaughter before Justice Josephine Oyefeso. According to the State Prosecutor and the Director of Public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica