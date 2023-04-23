Chieftain to APC: Don’t accept Kwankwaso back

…says it ‘ll spell doom . Rooting for Barau Jibrin to be Senate President

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and member of The Buhari Organization (TBO), AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has sent a strong warning to the Presidentelect, Bola Tinubu not to think of accepting secret moves by Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP defecting back to APC. This is even as he said that Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano must be allowed to become the next Senate President as a payback for Northwest votes.

Kwamanda cautioned Tinubu that accepting Senator Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the NNPP, back into APC will only spell doom and create bad blood among party loyalists. Danbilki Kwamanda who was reacting to news of alleged secret meetings between Kwankwaso and the President-Elect, with the aim of wooing the former Kano governor back to the Party, warned: “We will fight it to a standstill no matter what will happen to the Party”. Speaking to journalists at the NUJ Secretariat, in Kano, he said the party and people in the North have done their best for Tinubu’s emergence as the president, hence the need for him to compensate them, adding that politics in the north is different and difficult to be manipulated by one single person. He said as an analyst, he knows Kwankwaso to be selfish and always joining a particular group or party for his own personal gains not for the general public, and that he will not be of advantage to the APC. He said: “We have heard some gossip underground in our party that Tinubu will drag Kwankwaso back to APC just because he won Kano in the 2023 elections or on the basis that he has people. This is not possible with our party and if he insists on this we will not allow it and we won’t follow him. “The North produced the largest number of votes for APC to win the election, and instead of paying us for what we did; they are now trying to bring Kwankwaso. “Apart from Kano he didn’t win any other place. And here in the North our politics are different and unique. Despite Kwankwaso as an opposition, we can win elections wherever we find ourselves.”