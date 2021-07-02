Chieftaincy tussle: Emir of Ilorin dragged to court

The traditional ruler of Jebba community in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Abdulkadir Adebara and the Serikin Hausawa of the town, Yusuf Gwadabe, have dragged the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, before a high court sitting in Ilorin over the Emir’s planned turbaning of one Nasir Iliyasu, as another Serikin Hausawa in Jebba. The case was being heard before Justice E. B. Mohammad of the Ilorin High Court. Counsel to the plaintiffs, Adekunle Bamidele, told the court that Yusuf Gwadabe was the recognised Serikin Hausawa of Jebba, having been installed since 2017 and with a letter of recognition acknowledging him as the authentic titleholder, which was issued to him and signed by one Kinrinjin Adebara for the then Chairman of Moro Local Government Area. Bamidele, therefore, prayed the court on behalf of the applicants “to restrain Dr. Sulu Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin, from turbaning the first defendant, Nasir Iliyasu, as the Serikin Hausawa of Jebba in Ilorin on July 2, 2021.”

