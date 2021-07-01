Chieftaincy tussle: Emir of Ilorin dragged to court

The traditional ruler of Jebba community in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Abdulkadir Adebara, and the Serikin Hausawa of the town, Yusuf Gwadabe, have dragged the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari before a High Court sitting in Ilorin over the Emir’s planned turbaning of one Nasir Iliyasu as another Serikin Hausawa in Jebba.

The case is being heard before Justice E.B. Mohammad of the Ilorin High Court.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Adekunle Bamidele told the court that Yusuf Gwadabe is the recognised Serikin Hausawa of Jebba having been installed since 2017 and with a letter of recognition acknowledging him as the authentic titleholder which was issued to him and signed by one Kinrinjin Adebara for the then Chairman of Moro Local Government Area.

Bamidele, therefore, prayed the court on behalf of the applicants “to restrain Dr. Sulu Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin, from turbaning the first defendant, Nasir Iliyasu, as the Serikin Hausawa of Jebba in Ilorin the state capital on July 2, 2021.”

Justice E.B. Mohammad, who admitted that Jebba’s monarch has the sole authority to install lesser Chiefs in his domain, however, declined to grant the injunction. But, he ordered the hearing notice to be served immediately to the 1st and 2nd Defendants, adding that if they are law abiding, they must stop the activities of Installation, pending the determination of the case before him.

The Judge did not grant the injunction on the grounds that the applicants delayed in filing the suit. He subsequently adjourned proceedings till July 28, 2021 when the two defendants would have been served and be represented in court.

