Metro & Crime

Chieftaincy Tussle: Mbal kingmakers debunk Haruna’s claim of village head

Posted on Author Nasir Baban Yan Biyu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

King-makers in Mbal Community, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, have officially debunked claims by one Haruna Babba of being the village head. Mal. Daniel Ayuba, the Sarkin Yaran Mbal while speaking to our Correspondent on behalf of the community over the weekend in Bogoro, said that the traditional leader of the community is yet to be appointed.

 

The kingmakers faulted Har- una who has been parading himself and telling people to address him as the village head of Mbal community.

 

While expressing concerns over the action of Haruna, the kingmakers said the claims by Haruna as published by the Nigerian Newschart Newspaper of April 23, is false. Refuting the claims by Mr Haruna Babba that he is the current village head of Mbal community, the kingmakers also urged Haruna to quickly apologise to the community and the kingmakers and withdraw his claims.

 

According to the kingmakers, since the demise of the first village head, Baba Ajiya Muntsira in 2008, no one has been appointed or coronated as his replacement.

“After Chief Baba Ajiya Muntsira died in 2008, then traditionally the district head of Lusa, late Alhaji Adamu Shirya gave the mantle of the leadership to the Madaukakin Mbal, Mr. Samaila  Ndhr as acting village head,” the kingmakers said. They pointed out that after the death of the acting village head, the next person to take over is the Galadima who has also now died.

 

“Two of the king makers have been called to glory, that is Madaki Baba Samaila Ndhr and Hon. Ayuba Kushi Lusa. So the next person that should have been appointed as a replacement to the late village head should be Sarkin Yara, Malam Ayuba Daniel, but up to now he has not been appointed to act as the village head of Mbal due to sentiment,” the kingmakers further explained.

 

The kingmakers lamented that, since the death of the first village head, election has not been held to produce anyone as his replacement. The kingmakers argued that Sarkin Yara is the only person that is qualified to be appointed as the acting village head before the election proper

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen set Imo police station ablaze, free suspects

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hoodlums on Thursday night set the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State, situated at Umuelemai on fire. The gun-carrying hoodlums, who also set suspects detained at the station free, struck amidst a downpour. According to reports, the attackers struck before 7 pm. Incidentally gunmen had on March 19, set […]
Metro & Crime

Civil Defence officer kills another person in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Another person has been killed in Abia State by an officer of the Akwa Ibom State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The victim, Mr Onyekachi Nwogu, was said to be in front of his compound at Umuokoro, Umuokpo village along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road Aba, Abia State, when he was hit […]
Metro & Crime

Gratuities: Zulum approves N12bn for 4,862 retirees

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday announced the release of N12 billion to clear gratuities owed 4,862 retirees who left the state and local government civil service from 2013 to 2017. Zulum had released N3 billion in June and September 2019, to clear gratuities of 1,684 retirees who left the civil service between 2013 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica