Chieftaincy Tussle: Mbal kingmakers debunk Haruna’s claim of village head

King-makers in Mbal Community, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, have officially debunked claims by one Haruna Babba of being the village head. Mal. Daniel Ayuba, the Sarkin Yaran Mbal while speaking to our Correspondent on behalf of the community over the weekend in Bogoro, said that the traditional leader of the community is yet to be appointed.

The kingmakers faulted Har- una who has been parading himself and telling people to address him as the village head of Mbal community.

While expressing concerns over the action of Haruna, the kingmakers said the claims by Haruna as published by the Nigerian Newschart Newspaper of April 23, is false. Refuting the claims by Mr Haruna Babba that he is the current village head of Mbal community, the kingmakers also urged Haruna to quickly apologise to the community and the kingmakers and withdraw his claims.

According to the kingmakers, since the demise of the first village head, Baba Ajiya Muntsira in 2008, no one has been appointed or coronated as his replacement.

“After Chief Baba Ajiya Muntsira died in 2008, then traditionally the district head of Lusa, late Alhaji Adamu Shirya gave the mantle of the leadership to the Madaukakin Mbal, Mr. Samaila Ndhr as acting village head,” the kingmakers said. They pointed out that after the death of the acting village head, the next person to take over is the Galadima who has also now died.

“Two of the king makers have been called to glory, that is Madaki Baba Samaila Ndhr and Hon. Ayuba Kushi Lusa. So the next person that should have been appointed as a replacement to the late village head should be Sarkin Yara, Malam Ayuba Daniel, but up to now he has not been appointed to act as the village head of Mbal due to sentiment,” the kingmakers further explained.

The kingmakers lamented that, since the death of the first village head, election has not been held to produce anyone as his replacement. The kingmakers argued that Sarkin Yara is the only person that is qualified to be appointed as the acting village head before the election proper

