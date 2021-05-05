Chieftaincy tussle: Ondo imposes curfew in community

The Ondo State government Wednesday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government of the state following the violence that rocked the town over a chieftaincy tussle.

The curfew, according to the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, takes effect from 6.00pm Wednesday and will last until the crisis subsides.

Two people had lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when factions clashed over the Olokoja chieftaincy title in the town.

The deceased were said to have been killed in different quarters of the community during the crisis which occurred at Okoja quarters in the community.

The crisis led to the burning of some houses within the community as well as destruction of cars with residents scampering for safety as guns and other dangerous weapons were freely used.

Crisis erupted, according to residents occurred in the ancient town following the alleged insistence of a deposed Chief of Okoja quarters in the community, Chief Idowu Ogunye to continue to act as the Olokoja of Okoja.

