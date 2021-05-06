News

Chieftaincy tussle: Ondo imposes curfew on community

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Ondo State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government of the State following the violence that rocked the town over chieftaincy tussle. The curfew, according to the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo took effect from 6.00pm, Tuesday and would last until the crisis subsides.

Two people have lost their lives and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed as factions clashed over the Olokoja chieftaincy title in the town. The deceased were said to have been killed in different quarters of the community during the crisis which occurred at Okoja quarters in the community.

The crisis led to the burning of some houses within the community as well as destruction of cars with residents scampering for safety as guns and other dangerous weapons were freely used. Crisis erupted, according to residents, occurring in the ancient town following the alleged insistence of a deposed Chief of Okoja quarters in the community, Chief Idowu Ogunye to continue to act as the Olokoja of Okoja.

The Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh had on January 20, 2021 relieved Chief Ogunye as the traditional head of Okoja over absenteeism from traditional meetings, disloyalty, and refusal to obey the directive of the monarch. Following the dethronement of the erstwhile Olokoja, Chief Sunday Bada was installed as the new head of Okoja quarters, a development which was said to have infuriated Chief Ogunye. Some suspected thugs alleged to be loyal to the deposed chief were said to have invaded a meeting of the quarter which Chief Bada was presiding over as the new Olokoja on Monday. The meeting which was disrupted by the suspected thugs led to the death of two persons from Okorun and Okeruwa quarters of the community following the move to repel the attack by suspected thugs loyal to a faction in the dispute..

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Poultry: Bird flu threatens Nigeria’s N100bn revenue target

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following an outbreak of Avian influenza in Niger State with more still expected to follow, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), the umbrella body of all farmers in the country, has warned that the economy could lose about N100 billion in revenue this year and N2 trillion in poultry investments to the deaths of […]
News

Kalu’s aide declares intention to lead NASSLAF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Barrister Emeka Nwala, Special Assistant and Head of Administration to the office of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, declared his intention to run for the office of Chairman, National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF). Nwala made his declaration at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, assuring that if elected to the coveted […]
News

Trump has right to probe election ‘irregularities’ – Senate Leader, McConnell

Posted on Author Reporter

  The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of “irregularities” in last week’s election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. Trump, a Republican, has yet to acknowledge defeat two days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica