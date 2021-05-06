Chieftaincy tussle: Ondo imposes curfew on community

The Ondo State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government of the State following the violence that rocked the town over chieftaincy tussle. The curfew, according to the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo took effect from 6.00pm, Tuesday and would last until the crisis subsides.

Two people have lost their lives and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed as factions clashed over the Olokoja chieftaincy title in the town. The deceased were said to have been killed in different quarters of the community during the crisis which occurred at Okoja quarters in the community.

The crisis led to the burning of some houses within the community as well as destruction of cars with residents scampering for safety as guns and other dangerous weapons were freely used. Crisis erupted, according to residents, occurring in the ancient town following the alleged insistence of a deposed Chief of Okoja quarters in the community, Chief Idowu Ogunye to continue to act as the Olokoja of Okoja.

The Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh had on January 20, 2021 relieved Chief Ogunye as the traditional head of Okoja over absenteeism from traditional meetings, disloyalty, and refusal to obey the directive of the monarch. Following the dethronement of the erstwhile Olokoja, Chief Sunday Bada was installed as the new head of Okoja quarters, a development which was said to have infuriated Chief Ogunye. Some suspected thugs alleged to be loyal to the deposed chief were said to have invaded a meeting of the quarter which Chief Bada was presiding over as the new Olokoja on Monday. The meeting which was disrupted by the suspected thugs led to the death of two persons from Okorun and Okeruwa quarters of the community following the move to repel the attack by suspected thugs loyal to a faction in the dispute..

